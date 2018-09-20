Nearly 1,400 museums across the country will offer free admission on Sept. 22 for Museum Day.

The 14th-annual event is sponsored by Smithsonian magazine, which encourages museums to allow free entry just as the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based facilities do each day.

All you have to do to get a free entry is visit Smithsonian.com/museumday. Once you find the museum you want to visit, click the “Get a Ticket” button, enter your name and email, and download the branded ticket. You get two entries per ticket, but only one ticket is allowed per email.

Among the participating museums in Louisiana are:

1850 House, New Orleans

Acadian Memorial and Museum, St. Martinville

African American Museum, St. Martinville

Alexandria Museum of Art, Alexandria

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, New Orleans

Bayou Teche Museum, New Iberia

Capitol Park Museum, Baton Rouge

E.D. White Historic Site, Thibodaux

Hermann-Grima + Gallier Historic Houses, New Orleans

LSU Museum of Art, Baton Rouge

Longue Vue House and Gardens, New Orleans

Louisiana Political Museum and Hall of Fame, Winnfield

Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and Northwest History Museum, Natchitoches

Louisiana Old State Capitol, Baton Rouge

New Orleans Museum of Art, New Orleans

Ogden Museum of Southern Art, New Orleans

Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, Lafayette

Shadows on the Teche, New Iberia

Southern Food and Beverage Museum, New Orleans

T.R.E.E House Children's Museum, Alexandria

The Cabildo, New Orleans

The Historic New Orleans Collection, New Orleans

The National World War II Museum, New Orleans

The New Orleans Jazz Museum at the Old U.S. Mint, New Orleans

The Presbytere, New Orleans

Vermilion Living History Museum & Folklife Park, Lafayette

Wedell-Williams Aviation and Cypress Sawmill Museum, New Orleans

West Baton Rouge Museum, Port Allen

Zigler Art Museum, Jennings

The theme of this year’s Museum Day is “Women Making History,” and aims to recognize women who are trailblazers in the arts, sciences, innovation and culture.

One special exhibit tied to the “Women Making History” theme will be held at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York City. Called “Defying Gravity: Women in Space,” it’s a mixed-reality experience where visitors wear Microsoft HoloLens (a headset computer with holographics) and listen to former NASA astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison describe women’s pivotal contributions to space exploration.

“Now, more than ever, we recognize the importance of Museum Day in making our country’s knowledge and culture accessible to everyone,” says Amy Wilkins, Chief Revenue Officer at Smithsonian Media. “Given the strides women are making in society, our theme - Women Making History - encourages participating museums and museumgoers alike, to celebrate and honor the female heroines that help shape the world around us.”

