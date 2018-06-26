Officials are warning pool-goers to check your pool noodles and other toys as the weather heats up.

According to a Facebook post by the City of Buckeye Fire Department in Arizona, local officers got a tip after people left some noodles at a pool overnight. When they returned the next today, they got an unexpected surprise.

One of the swimmers picked up one of the noodles and out popped a rattlesnake. According to the post, the snake did not attack - but it could have.

Not only that, but there have been reports of snakes laying eggs inside pool noodles. In this particular case, however, no eggs were found since rattlesnakes give live birth.

Nevertheless, if you do come across a rattlesnake, the post advises that you stay calm,

"If you come into contact with a rattlesnake, or any other type of snake, stay calm.

One of the worst things you can do when coming across a rattlesnake is to start panicking. Snakes rely on vibrations in the ground to determine where you are. If you start moving fast and abruptly, you’ll only scare the snake more.

If you’ve seen the snake before you came across it, give it a lot of space. You can easily walk around it without frightening it. Just keep in mind that rattlesnakes can coil up and strike at great lengths, so give it as much space as possible.

If the first indication of a rattlesnake’s presence is the sound of its rattle, you’ve already startled it. Instead of running, stay still. Chances are, the snake will stop rattling and slither off after it has calmed down. Humans are much bigger than snakes, so they don’t see any benefit in biting if it doesn’t need to protect itself. They’ll more than likely slither away to safety on their own."

So, when you're out playing at the pool this summer, be sure to double check any pool noodles that have been left outside for a period of time. You never know what unexpected and unwanted visitors you may find.

PHOTOS | Guide to the six venomous snakes of Georgia

Photo guide to the six venomous snakes of Georgia Copperheads are the most common venomous snake found in North Carolina. According to the Carolinas Poison Center, they receive 10 times the number of calls about copperheads than all other snakes combined. 01 / 06 Copperheads are the most common venomous snake found in North Carolina. According to the Carolinas Poison Center, they receive 10 times the number of calls about copperheads than all other snakes combined. 01 / 06

PHOTOS | Snakes seen in metro Atlanta Snakes

PHOTOS: Snakes seen in metro Atlanta 01 / 102 01 / 102

RELATED |

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday!

Email*

Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA