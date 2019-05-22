NEW ORLEANS — Posi-gen, the solar company with the panels on Gregg Glasper's home, says they plan to go out to his house tomorrow.

"I've been getting bills for like $500, $600, I’m paying for the solar panels, as well as I’m paying Entergy. And I don’t see no big difference," Glasper told WWL-TV reporter Caresse Jackman on Monday.

SEE: Homeowner with solar panels says his Entergy bills are sky-high

Following the report, the company said they looked at Glasper's records and say his electric bill is unusually high.

Once they check the meters, the company's CEO said they will call Entergy directly to try and resolve the problem.

WWL-TV attempted to reach out to the company after-hours before the Monday report was aired.