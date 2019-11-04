A St. Landry Parish deputy's son has been arrested for his alleged role in setting three historically-black churches on fire in 10 days, sources tell WWL-TV.

The arrest is expected to be announced during a press conference Thursday morning with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal, Gov. John Bel Edwards and multiple law enforcement departments in attendance.

An Arson Mystery: 3 historically black churches set on fire in 10 days in Louisiana

The first fire occurred March 26 at the St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, and the second happened April 2 when the Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas caught fire.

Then, on April 4, the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas caught fire.

The churches were empty at the time of the fires and no one was injured.