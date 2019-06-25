ST. MARY PARISH, La. — Authorities in one South Louisiana parish are warning residents to be on the lookout for black bears that have been seen roaming neighborhoods.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said that deputies have received calls across the parish of increased bear activity. In a video posted on social media Saturday, the sheriff's office said that the bears have even caused car crashes.

The video shows the animals roaming in the Country Club Subdivision in Berwick, La.

"The black bear has adapted and reproduced so well in this area," local wildlife expert Ryan Smith is quoted in the video. "With no loss of natural predators and loss of habitat, we are seeing more of them than ever."

Deputies say that the bears are looking for food in neighborhoods and residents should make sure that their trash cans are secured outside.