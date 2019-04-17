DALLAS — With storms forecasted to move into North Texas Wednesday night, Southwest Airlines said they plan to suspend operations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dallas Love Field.

The airline said the suspension will impact about 100 flights.

Officials with American Airlines said they're also monitoring weather and have a plan "to minimize the number of aircraft exposed to the elements" at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

