DALLAS — With storms forecasted to move into North Texas Wednesday night, Southwest Airlines said they plan to suspend operations from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Dallas Love Field.
The airline said the suspension will impact about 100 flights.
Officials with American Airlines said they're also monitoring weather and have a plan "to minimize the number of aircraft exposed to the elements" at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
Check status of D/FW Airport flights
Check status of Dallas Love Field flights
