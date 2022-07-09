WWL-TV celebrates 65th anniversary - Photos throughout the years

WWL-TV signed on to the airwaves on Sept. 7, 1957. We begin a year-long celebration. Check out historic photos.

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV begins a yearlong celebration of 65 years on the broadcast airwaves serving its viewers with the most relevant news and information.

The station began broadcasting Sept. 7, 1957 from its Rampart St. location and has served the public since that time.

We will be showing daily historic moments covered by the station and have a special documentary later this year.

WWL's history includes not just the newscasts, but original programming that included children's shows like Romper Room and Popeye and Pals, John Pela's Saturday afternoon dance show, Angela Hill's talk show, Our Generation with Sally-Ann Roberts for teenagers, the 504 with Sheba Turk, Fourth Down on Four, PM Magazine, Sunday Journal, Bill Elder's Journal and Morgus the Magnificent.

WWL-TV has broadcast the biggest news stories in the city during that time, stories that included events that captured national attention like some of the stories on the list below, a list that is not exhaustive. :

The Rault Center and Howard Johnson's tragedies

The Upstairs Lounge tragic fire

Pan Am Flight 759 crash

Numerous Hurricanes

Papal Visit

1984 World's Fair

Police Strike that cancelled Mardi Gras

Numerous trials of public officials

Elections

The Bright FIeld Crash

Republican National Convention in the Superdome

New Orleans Saints debut

Numerous Super Bowls

Yearly Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras COVID cancellation

Cabildo Fire

Grain Elevator Accident



WWL-TV has also seen its share of memorable and award-winning talent - both in front of and behind the cameras from the days of film technology to the Internet broadband age.



Below is a gallery of some of the history of the station. It is by no means exhaustive and will be updated and added to throughout the year.