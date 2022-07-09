WWL-TV celebrates 65th anniversary - Photos throughout the years

NEW ORLEANS — WWL-TV begins a yearlong celebration of 65 years on the broadcast airwaves serving its viewers with the most relevant news and information.
The station began broadcasting Sept. 7, 1957 from its Rampart St. location and has served the public since that time.
We will be showing daily historic moments covered by the station and have a special documentary later this year.
WWL's history includes not just the newscasts, but original programming that included children's shows like Romper Room and Popeye and Pals, John Pela's Saturday afternoon dance show, Angela Hill's talk show, Our Generation with Sally-Ann Roberts for teenagers, the 504 with Sheba Turk, Fourth Down on Four, PM Magazine, Sunday Journal, Bill Elder's Journal and Morgus the Magnificent.
WWL-TV's 65th Anniversary
WWL-TV has broadcast the biggest news stories in the city during that time, stories that included events that captured national attention like some of the stories on the list below, a list that is not exhaustive. :
The Rault Center and Howard Johnson's tragedies
The Upstairs Lounge tragic fire
Pan Am Flight 759 crash
Numerous Hurricanes
Papal Visit
1984 World's Fair
Police Strike that cancelled Mardi Gras
Numerous trials of public officials
Elections
The Bright FIeld Crash
Republican National Convention in the Superdome
New Orleans Saints debut
Numerous Super Bowls
Yearly Mardi Gras
Mardi Gras COVID cancellation
Cabildo Fire
Grain Elevator Accident
WWL-TV has also seen its share of memorable and award-winning talent - both in front of and behind the cameras from the days of film technology to the Internet broadband age.
Below is a gallery of some of the history of the station. It is by no means exhaustive and will be updated and added to throughout the year.
Feel free to send your memories to "pressrelease@wwltv.com"