Amber Guyger, the Dallas police officer who faces a manslaughter charge in the shooting death of Botham Jean, has been fired, the Police Department announced in a news release Monday.

Chief Renee Hall fired Guyger, 30, during a hearing.

The news release said an internal affairs investigation concluded that Guyger "engaged in adverse conduct" when she fatally shot Jean at his South Side Flats apartment on the night of Sept. 6.

"Officer Guyger was terminated for her actions," the news release said.

Under Civil Service rules, Guyger can appeal her firing.

The criminal investigation in the case is ongoing.

Guyger mistook Jean's the unit for her own, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Guyger, who lived in the apartment below Jean, had just gotten off duty and parked on the wrong floor in the parking garage at the apartments, the affidavit said.

Guyger, a patrol officer, was hired by the Dallas Police Department in November 2013.

Last week, Chief Renee Hall said federal and state laws were preventing her from firing Guyger, though it was unclear what those laws were. Hall also said that an internal investigation could "potentially compromise the criminal investigation."

The Dallas Police Department general orders – the policies that officers have to follow and are governed by within the department – allow the chief to "circumvent all formal disciplinary procedures to render an immediate decision when it deems it necessary to preserve the integrity of the department.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

© 2018 WFAA