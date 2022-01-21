FBI: Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's death in notebook

Petito's family says the FBI evidence leaves "no doubt" about her death.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Investigators announced Friday that Brian Laundrie claimed responsibility for killing his fianceé, 22-year-old Gabby Petito.

A notebook recovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Sarasota County, Florida, where Laundrie's body was discovered had written statements in which he admitted to killing her, according to an FBI statement.

The agency did not immediately reveal what exactly the 23-year-old wrote.

Investigators no longer are pursuing the case — it will be closed in the near future, the FBI said, and Laundrie was the only person identified as being involved in the woman's death.

"All logical investigative steps have been concluded in this case," said FBI Denver Division Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider in a statement, in part. "The investigation did not identify any other individuals other than Brian Laundrie directly involved in the tragic death of Gabby Petito.

"The FBI’s primary focus throughout the investigation was to bring justice to Gabby and her family."

Earlier Friday, Petito's family issued a statement through their lawyer saying that FBI evidence leaves "no doubt" that "Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Here's the family's full statement:

"Gabby’s family would like to thank the Federal Bureau of Investigation, specifically the Wyoming, Denver, New York and Tampa offices, all of their task force members and their assisting agencies.

"Gabby’s family would like to thank the FBI’s Victim Services Department for all they have done for them. Victim Services has been there for support from the earliest stages of this investigation and helped their entire family navigate through the worst moments of their lives.

"We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case. The quality and quantity of the facts and information collected by the FBI leave no doubt the Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby."

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino issued the following statement following the FBI's announcement:

"Gabby and Brian are no longer with their families and this tragedy has caused enormous emotional pain and suffering to all who loved either or both of them. We can only hope that with today’s closure of the case each family can begin to heal and move forward and find peace in and with the memories of their children.

"May Gabby and Brian both rest in peace."

Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 after setting out on a cross-country trip with Laundrie, her fiancé. Her disappearance captured the nation's attention when Laundrie returned home to North Port with the van but without her.

Investigators attempted to work with Laundrie on Petito's whereabouts but he remained "uncooperative" with police. He'd later be named a person of interest in her disappearance before being reported missing himself.

On Sept. 21, the FBI in Denver positively identified the body found in Grand Teton National Park as Petito. Two days later, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie in connection to Petito's case.

One month later, the FBI confirmed human remains found at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park belonged to Laundrie. His cause of death was determined as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.