NEW ORLEANS -- What was dubbed a new era in sports entertainment started Wednesday at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi.

The casino accepted its first legal sports wagers since gambling started on the Mississippi Gulf Coast 26 years ago to the day.

Former LSU and NFL Tight End Robert Royal and a host of dignitaries showed up to place the ceremonial first bets when the Beau's sports book opened at noon.

"I think sports betting will bring a whole new influx of people to come in and look at this beautiful casino," Royal said. "I think the sports betting will level the playing field similar to people in Vegas and everywhere else."

Mississippi is now the third state in the nation to launch sports betting, since a U.S. Supreme court decision in May ended a ban on the industry.

Let the sports betting begin. Today at noon, Mississippi became the third state in the nation allowing wagering on sporting events. Former LSU Tiger Robert Royal was among the dignitaries placing a bet as the sports book opened at the Beau Rivage in Biloxi. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/YClkoNupTZ — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 1, 2018

This form of gambling isn't a big money-maker for casinos. But, Will Hall at the Beau says it is expected to draw new people and excitement to the coast

"It is a totally different market, a different game and it’s a very easy game and just about everybody is a sports fan," Hall said.

Judging from the long line to place a bet, there is already a lot of interest in sports waging.

Tyler Smith from Biloxi, pulled out a stack of cash and put $5,000 down on the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals to win their next baseball games.

"I would prefer to have some sort of money on a game when you sit down and watch it," Smith said. "It makes it more interesting to me."

Louisiana lawmakers rejected sports betting earlier this year.

A bill State Senator Danny Martiny, R-Kenner, would have allowed sports betting at the Harrah's Casino in New Orleans and at each of the state's 15 floating casinos.

"Anybody who thinks that killing my bill is going to stop sports betting, you can go right now on your phone or on your computer and place a bet," Martiny said after his bill was rejected by a Senate committee in May. "We're just not going to get any of the money from it."

Robert Royal expects Louisiana to eventually adopt sports waging because it needs the money.

"The more tax revenue we can bring to the state, the more we can do with education and so many other things," Royal said.

The road to sports betting across the state line in Louisiana could be a long one.

It would first have to be approved by the state legislature, then likely require some sort of local or state referendum vote of the people to become law.

So for now, you have to make the drive to Mississippi if you want to place a bet on your favorite team.

Most the Gulf Coast casinos are expected to offer sports betting before the start of the regular football season in September.

© 2018 WWL