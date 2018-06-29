Stuffed animals line the stairwell where a LaPlace father and his baby girl were gunned down a month ago.

The person who killed Cameron Mack, 29, and his 4-year-old daughter Cali in front of their Joe Parquet Circle apartment remains at large.

Terry Sincino lives around the corner from the crime scene.

"This happened right behind my house, so I'm really afraid," Sincino said. "Why would they kill a little innocent baby, four years old. I mean, that's sad."

The brutal double murder is also still top of mind for neighbor Louis Young.

"Everyone is in shock," Young said. "Everyone is watching and in fear for the kids and their own life."

A month into the murder investigation detectives are not where they hoped to be.

St. John Sheriff Mike Tregre admits after seeing the little girl the night of her murder, this case is personal.

"I touched her hand and tried to say a prayer for her myself," Tregre said. "I asked that God would lead me to the suspect. We're not there yet."

Sheriff Tregre says the most frustrating part about this investigation is the fact that somebody out there knows what happened. There is a $20,000 Crimestoppers reward for information leading to the killer.

"I just would hope that someone would have the courage and the heart to want justice for this little 4-year-old girl," Tregre said. "I think he's a demon. I think he's a demon that needs to be removed from the streets."

Tregre added, "I have a lot of people tell me they're praying for me, praying for the victims, they're praying for the parish, but I need a little more than prayers. I need someone to come and tell me what happened."

Neighbors echo the sheriff's plea for help.

"Somebody has seen something," Sincino said. "Somebody heard something. I really wish people would come together as a community to try and solve this murder."

Cameron Mack moved from New Orleans to LaPlace two weeks before the murder.

The sheriff admits the killer could be someone he dealt with in his old neighborhood.

"All options are on the table, right now," Tregre said. "Whether it's somebody from St. John or outside of St. John Parish."

If you can help solve this crime you are urged to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. You could collect a $20,000 reward.

