NEW ORLEANS — The news of radioactive material sitting under a city street for decades was surprising to anyone who lived or worked in the area. It naturally led to questions and fear for people who spent time around Lowerline and Coolidge streets in New Orleans' Gert Town neighborhood.

That includes St. Mary's Dominican High School, which is just blocks away.

Dominican alumnae recently learned their school was blocks from the soil with hazardous material and now are asking questions.

"I've had my own struggles with cancer in the past," said Tracey Ryals-Frazier a 1992 graduate who has beat cancer three times.

The soil with Radium 226 was removed from Lowerline Street last week. It's been linked to cancer, anemia, and fractured bones.

RELATED: Documents obtained by WWL-TV outline what city knew about Gert Town radiation, when they knew it

Ryals-Frazier wants to be clear that right now there is no evidence the material played any part in her health struggles, especially considering her family history. Still, it made her question.

"No correlation necessarily, but certainly made me wonder if there was a possibility," Ryals-Frazier said.

After hearing about it, she formed a community of other alumnae by creating a private Facebook page called 'Dominican students health/wellbeing.' It already has more than 1,200 members.

"Just comparing notes and hopefully not feeling so alone with a diagnosis," she said.

As of now, school leaders claim they don't believe the radioactive material posed a threat to people on campus, but they have been getting questions. A statement claims the school is in contact with environmental experts to confirm the school is outside the area of concern.

"I don't think Dominican is in a position to say there is no threat to anyone at this time, just like we are in no position to say at this time that there is a causative link," said attorney Suzette Bagneris with Bagneris Law Firm.

RELATED: Gert Town neighbors claim City tried to hide radiation problem

Bagneris said she has spoken with at least 80 concerned Dominican alumnae.

"For the most part we're getting reports of breast cancer and other cancers," she said.

She is working on legal action and plans to hire environmental experts to analyze what was in the soil.

"I do believe their fear of having contracted diseases or their fear of contracting diseases in the future is legitimate," Bagneris said.

A high school spokesperson claims school leaders didn't learn about the removal of the materials until media reports.

"The administration would be just as vulnerable," Ryals-Frazier said.

RELATED: Dumpsters of radioactive material removed from Gert Town neighborhood

Now Ryals-Frazier has has found herself in a community of graduates, all waiting for answers.

The school's statement claims they are now reviewing the history of the campus property and plan to later release what they find.

The school's entire statement released July 6 is as follows:

"Dear Dominican Community,

In recent days, St. Mary's Dominican High School has received questions and messages regarding the environmental clean-up activity in Gert Town that recently occurred near our campus.

St. Mary's Dominican High School is in contact with the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, our own legal counsel and other parties to reaffirm that the Dominican campus and surrounding streets are outside the area of concern.

Based on the information obtained thus far, the material that was removed from Gert Town posed no threat to any of our students, staff, alumnae or visitors.

Please be assured that we will continue to take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, alumnae and neighbors. This is our highest priority. We will provide further information in the coming days as our review progresses. We are also reviewing and will report on the prior history of the Dominican campus property.

Sincerely,

Cynthia A. Thomas, Ed. D., President

Carolyn F. Favre, M. Ed., Principal"

RELATED: Gert Town Radiation: What is Radium 226?