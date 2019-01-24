Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl from Monroe.

Louisiana State Police issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child alert for 11-year-old Tia Myshell McFarland.

According to state police, Tia was last seen at her home in the Booker T area of Monroe between 4:30 and 5 p.m. on Jan. 22. She may have been riding a 20-inch hot pink bicycle.

Police describe Tia as a black female with long black hair. She is about 4'10" tall and weighs about 85-90 lbs. She was wearing blue jeans, black and white tennis shoes and a puffy purple jacket a the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Tia Myshell McFarland should immediately contact the Monroe Police Department at 318-329-2600 or call 911.