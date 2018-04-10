NEW ORLEANS - Intense moments outside of City Hall Tuesday as a man armed and waving a with a machete kept shouting profanities and that he was going to die. A day later, Trooper Dustin Dwight with the Louisiana State Police sat down with WWL-TV to examine the footage.

"They're asking him to put down the weapon," Trooper Dwight said.

Dwight examined the footage frame by frame.

"You could see he's escalating the way that he's screaming. His posture, his body stance. You see how he's got a wide base with his feet," Trooper Dwight said of the man with the machete.

The man, 52-year-old Willie Carruth, stood before multiple law enforcement agencies and a crowd, telling everyone that he's going to die. Authorities tried reasoning with him.

"A calm voice by the officer. It looks like 'Drop your weapon' has been said multiple times," Trooper Dwight said.

Video shows that Carruth reaches for his weapon which was inside of the case at the time. He begins pulling it out when the State Trooper tases him, sending Carruth to the ground.

"The other officers look like the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Deputies are coming in. They're going to effectively make the arrest. They're going to be the ones placing the handcuffs, while he maintains compliance on the suspect," Trooper Dwight said.

Dwight says every agency used their de-escalation training perfectly.

"I can speak from experience that we have exact scenarios just like the one that played out yesterday where somebody is armed with a weapon," Dwight said.

Carruth is now in custody. Court records show his criminal history dates back 30 years. He also had a mental health court hearing scheduled for Wednesday for a separate incident. He is being charged with resisting arrest and aggravated assault.

"Right now we suspect impairment may have been a factor in this arrest. Narcotics specifically," Trooper Dwight said.

Dwight says the mental state of an individual during a crisis scenario can be hard to assess on the spot.

"It's an extremely difficult position for law enforcement to be in. Because we're not, I'm not going to be able to mentally assess this gentleman within a manner of seconds. My job is to make sure I'm safe...and everyone around us is safe," Dwight said.

In the wake of so many high profile encounters with officers, Trooper Dwight believes this one should be a case study in proper policing.

