HURON COUNTY, Ohio — According to a Facebook post by Western Reserve Schools, Diesel Pippert donated all of his livestock premiums at the Huron County Fair to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

That amount ended up being $15,000.

“His donation of $15,000 will help to find cures for young children and save lives,” the school district said Saturday.

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital works to advance cures and ways to prevent pediatric diseases, including cancer.