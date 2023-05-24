Louisiana sending out $4.4M in unclaimed property checks to residents

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder says that 25,910 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million will be sent out on Wednesday following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
Every parish in the state will receive checks.
"These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” said Schroder. "Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”
One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.
To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, visit LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:30 pm).
Below is a list of area parishes, their returns, and the total number of checks sent:
- JEFFERSON - $422,173.10 - 2,226
- LAFOURCHE - $53,141.97 - 321
- ORLEANS - $397,294.16 - 2,199
- PLAQUEMINES - $17,920.09 - 95
- ST. BERNARD - $38,277.66 - 215
- ST. CHARLES - $48,195.25 - 246
- ST. JAMES - $25,807.47 - 120
- ST. TAMMANY - $233,346.58 - 1,256
- ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - $32,314.55 - 240
- TANGIPAHOA - $130,888.11 - 741
- TERREBONNE - $73,836.74 - 487
- TOTAL ACROSS LOUISIANA - $4,211,172.07 - 24,779
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.