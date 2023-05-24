Louisiana sending out $4.4M in unclaimed property checks to residents

Every parish in the state will receive checks.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Louisiana State Treasurer John M. Schroder says that 25,910 unclaimed property checks totaling $4.4 million will be sent out on Wednesday following a data match to update addresses with the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

Every parish in the state will receive checks.

"These are real checks from the Louisiana Department of Treasury, so we want you to cash them,” said Schroder. "Unfortunately, about 20 percent of the checks we mail out each year as part of this match go uncashed, either because people have changed addresses or because they don’t believe the check is real. We want the money to go in people’s bank accounts, not get returned to Treasury. They’re real checks, and it’s your money.”

One in six individuals in Louisiana has Unclaimed Property, with claims averaging $900, according to the Louisiana Department of Revenue.

To find out if you have Unclaimed Property, visit LaCashClaim.org or call the Treasury's Unclaimed Property Division toll-free at 1-888-925-4127 (Monday through Friday, 10:00 am to 4:30 pm).

Below is a list of area parishes, their returns, and the total number of checks sent:

JEFFERSON - $422,173.10 - 2,226

- $422,173.10 - 2,226 LAFOURCHE - $53,141.97 - 321

- $53,141.97 - 321 ORLEANS - $397,294.16 - 2,199

- $397,294.16 - 2,199 PLAQUEMINES - $17,920.09 - 95

- $17,920.09 - 95 ST. BERNARD - $38,277.66 - 215

- $38,277.66 - 215 ST. CHARLES - $48,195.25 - 246

- $48,195.25 - 246 ST. JAMES - $25,807.47 - 120

- $25,807.47 - 120 ST. TAMMANY - $233,346.58 - 1,256

- $233,346.58 - 1,256 ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST - $32,314.55 - 240

- $32,314.55 - 240 TANGIPAHOA - $130,888.11 - 741

- $130,888.11 - 741 TERREBONNE - $73,836.74 - 487

- $73,836.74 - 487 TOTAL ACROSS LOUISIANA - $4,211,172.07 - 24,779