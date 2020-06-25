Louisiana Senate seeks to block pay raises for state workers

The plan would steer an estimated $60 million in salary hikes that state employees were slated to receive into a set-aside fund.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana senators are proposing to withhold millions in pay raises planned for state workers in their $33 billion-plus operating budget recommendation.

The Senate Finance Committee on Wednesday advanced its budget proposal for the financial year beginning July 1 to the full Senate for debate.

Lawmakers would determine later in the budget year if they want to release the money for the pay increases — or if the coronavirus pandemic has hammered the state's finances too much to afford such raises.

