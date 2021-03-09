New Orleans offers rides to out-of-town shelters to escape the heat

Buses will take people to public shelters either out of state or in Northern Louisiana. The service begins Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — With hot temperatures in the forecast, the City of New Orleans is offering rides to shelters for people who want to temporarily get away from the heat.

Buses will take people to public shelters either out of state or in Northern Louisiana. The service begins Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After that, it will run daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Rides will be limited to roughly 2,300 people per day.

How can I get a ride?

Go to one of the 12 Regional Transit Authority (RTA) pickup locations. If you need a ride, Uber and Lyft will take you for free. Use the Uber code IDARELIEF2021 or the Lyft code IDARELIEF21. A list of pickup locations is available here.

The RTA bus will bring you to the Convention Center. That's where you'll register for the ride. After that, you'll board a coach bus that takes you to a shelter.

What can I bring?

You're allowed to bring one carry-on-sized bag with supplies for a go-bag. You can also bring medical devices, diaper bags and other necessary personal items.

You can also bring your pet, but it will be taken to an animal shelter near your shelter. If you're riding an RTA bus to the Convention Center, you'll have to put the pet in a carrier or on a leash.

How can I stay updated?

You can send a text NOLAREADY to 77295 to get updates. NOLA Ready will send a text if the daily maximum is reached before 4 p.m.