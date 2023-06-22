Ochsner Health with MD Anderson partner for cancer program in Louisiana

This partnership will make Ochsner the first and only provider in Louisiana with a fully integrated cancer program.

NEW ORLEANS — Ochsner Health and the MD Anderson Cancer Center announced they are joining forces to create the Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center in Southeastern Louisiana.

Crowd turns out for @OchsnerHealth announcement that 7 of its sites in Louisiana will be affiliated with @MDAndersonNews treatments and clinical trials. #Cancer #fb pic.twitter.com/QSsG5VNFho — Meg Farris (@megfarrisWWL) June 22, 2023

“As the state’s leader in cancer care, we’re proud to partner with one of the global leaders in cancer care to provide a full continuum of services close to home for our patients,” said Mike Hulefeld, president and COO, Ochsner Health. “Beyond MD Anderson’s accolades and top national rankings, its clinicians and researchers advance innovative therapies through clinical trials several years before they become standard practice. Now, our patients will benefit from this expanded breadth of experience and therapies in Louisiana.”

The first phase of Ochsner MD Anderson facilities is located in the New Orleans area, Baton Rouge, and Covington.

They include:

The Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center at Ochsner Medical Center ·

Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Ochsner Medical Center - West Bank Campus

Ochsner Baptist - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

Ochsner Cancer Center - Baton Rouge

Ochsner Medical Complex - The Grove

St. Tammany Cancer Center - A Campus of Ochsner Medical Center

To learn more about Ochsner MD Anderson Cancer Center, click here.

