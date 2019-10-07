METAIRIE, La. — The potential storm coming our way could affect the harmful algae that's closed all Mississippi beaches. In that regard, the storm may actually bring us some relief.

Toxic blue-green algae has made it dangerous to swim and fish along all of Mississippi's shoreline and in Lake Pontchartrain.

"As the summer temperatures started heating up the lake we did start to see some algae in June," said Kristi Trail, Executive Director of the Lake Pontchartrain Basin Foundation.

The algae can make you sick with rashes and nausea. The good news is Trail believes the lake is already getting some relief from this harmful algae.

"Most of it appears to have moved out for now," she said.

RELATED: How harmful is the toxic blue-green algae that's closed Mississippi's coastline?

If this storm comes our way that could continue. Loyola biology professor, Dr. Phil Bucolo explained something good could come out of the storm if it breaks up the algae blooms. That's because this algae can't tolerate salt water.

The opening of the Bonnet Carre Spillway brought fresh water into Lake Pontchartrain and the gulf coast, but a storm could push in salt water. Bucolo explained if the storm causes turbulence from the gulf and pushes it to the coastline, the salinity would disrupt the algae.

"We're going to see some wind coming in, possible surge in the lake," Trail said. "We're going to see some mixing so it will likely break up any algae that is currently in the lake."

Download the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the iTunes store or on Google Play for tropical weather updates through hurricane season.

Story continues below video

RELATED: All Mississippi beaches restricted due to algae bloom caused by Bonnet Carre Spillway opening

The fresh water from the spillway has also made Lake Pontchartrain more habitable for alligators. Add more salt water to the mix and that could change.

"It's interesting because the spillway is still open so were still getting that fresh water in that's loaded with nutrients," Trail said.

The spillway is expected to close next week. If the storm increases salinity, Dr. Bucolo believes it wont be much longer until Mississippi beaches open back up.

He warns though, if the storm happens to just bring a lot of rain instead of turbulence from off the coast, we'd see the opposite effect; more fresh water that could add to the algae blooms.

Tracking Invest 92-L

SEE: Invest 92L spaghetti models, radar and more

SEE: Tropical Update: Storm could bring prolonged heavy rain, flooding

SEE: Scattered rain Wednesday; Invest 92 in the Gulf set to develop soon

SEE: River could surge 3 feet from tropical weather