NEW ORLEANS – One week after a 15-year-old was killed inside an Algiers home, students at Eleanor McMain School will hold a peace rally Friday to raise awareness for the city’s gun violence problems.

The peace rally comes less than 24 hours after New Orleans Police say an arrest has been made in that shooting investigation.

According to police, 15-year-old Chance Smith was shot and killed around 6:30 p.m. Saturday inside a home by a known acquaintance. Thursday, police announced that 17-year-old Michael Dixon had been arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder.

Friday’s peace rally will be hosted by Smith’s school and will include city council members, students and others. The peace rally starts around 2 p.m. and will also end in a balloon release in Smith’s honor.

