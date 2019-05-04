NEW ORLEANS — The heavy rain and storms return on Sunday as another upper-level trough and low move across the Deep South. The latest forecast models show that this next system could be stronger than the one we had on Thursday.

The atmosphere is expected to become very unstable Sunday afternoon through Sunday night as warmer and more humid air sits over Louisiana with high temperatures around 80°. This will be a factor for the stronger thunderstorms since they "feed" off of the muggy conditions. Additional variables needed for stronger thunderstorms (wind shear at the surface and aloft, moisture in the atmosphere, surface low pressure and the upper-level low itself) are also more favorable for development than what we had on Thursday. All of this would lead to a better chance for severe storms across the New Orleans area.

SPC has already placed our entire area in a Slight Risk (Level 2 of 5) for severe weather. The storms could produce damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Heavy rain will be an issue again and we could receive 2 to 4 inches due to high moisture content of the air.

The rain will start around midday and continue through Monday morning. Some flooding will be possible during the afternoon and overnight thanks to all of the recent rain. Most of this rain will just run off into ditches and streets. Make sure you stay weather aware all day on Sunday and Sunday Night.

