The Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. James Parish is closed indefinitely after a barge crashed into the bridge early Friday morning.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shared photos of the bridge which showed one of the main load-carrying beams was severely damaged by the crash. DOTD inspectors are at the scene using drones to inspect the bridge for additional damage.

DOTD said the bridge will remain closed until the necessary repairs are made and the bridge is deemed safe to the public.

“We know the closure of the Sunshine Bridge is an inconvenience for many travelers, and we will expedite the emergency repairs,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “That being said, safety is our number one concern and we have to ensure the bridge can safely handle traffic before it’s reopened.”

Due to the closure, a second Plaquemine Ferry will operate a second ferry until 10 a.m. and return to service an hour earlier at 1:30 p.m. during the week. Weekend service will begin an hour earlier at 8 a.m. until further notice.

