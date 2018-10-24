State transportation leaders say the Sunshine Bridge over the Mississippi River in St. James Parish will be closed for the rest of the year.

After touring the bridge Thursday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said that the bridge is expected to reopen in Jan. 2019.

According to a WBRZ-TV report, Edwards said crews will be working 24/7 to finish repairs to the bridge as soon as possible.

The Sunshine Bridge was closed indefinitely after a barge carrying a crane crashed into the bridge’s bottom supports earlier this month. The Department of Transportation and Development has been authorized to spend $5 million to repair the damaged bridge.

WBRZ reports that the state plans to pursue a claim against Marquette Transportation, the company allegedly responsible for the crash.

