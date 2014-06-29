WWLTV.com

Email: webteam@wwltv.com | Twitter: @WWLTV

NEW ORLEANS -- A Bourbon Street business captured footage on camera of a shooting that sent nine people to the hospital Sunday morning.

The shooting, a 'heinous' act according to NOPD Superintendent Ronal Serpas, happened in the 700 block of Bourbon at about 2:45 a.m.

A nearby business managed to capture the immediate chaos after the shooting over the EarthCam network.

Dozens of people can be seen fleeing the scene and diving into nearby businesses for cover. You can watch a preview of the video above.

In all, nine people were injured in the shooting. Two people were last listed in critical condition.

To see the full video, click here.

If you know anything that can help investigators solve this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

