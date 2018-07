CLEVELAND -- The FBI is expected to release details Monday of “an individual being charged with attempted material support of a foreign terrorist organization for planning an attack on July 4 in downtown Cleveland.”

Authorities will reveal more information on the arrest during a press conference at 9:15 a.m. We will stream coverage live inside this story and on our Facebook page.

No additional information will be made available until the press conference.

