NEW ORLEANS — Firefighters were able to quickly contain a fire at an abandoned home in New Orleans' Milan neighborhood late Wednesday.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the suspicious fire started around 11:33 p.m. in the 2600 block of General Taylor Street. Firefighters quickly evacuated nearby homes as flames began burning through the roof of the building eventually causing the roof to collapse.

The fire was brought under control around 12:05 a.m., and the three neighboring homes suffered very little, if any, damage, NOFD said. No one was hurt.

"The remarkable job performed by our firefighters in protecting the three neighboring properties can't be overstated," the NOFD said.

Firefighters say the home had been abandoned since Hurricane Katrina and neighbors had previously complained about homeless people seen going in and out of the property.

"There were no utilities servicing the property leaving NOFD personnel to believe the cause of this suspicious fire was likely vagrants," the fire department said.