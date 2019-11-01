The Sewerage & Water Board is investigating a photo posted on social media Friday that appears to show an employee sleeping in an agency vehicle while crews were supposed to be fixing water service in the French Quarter.

"Our team is aware of the situation and we are investigating," said S&WB Press Secretary Curtis Elmore. "We certainly encourage employees to perform assigned duties and our goal is to foster among our employees a strong sense of duty and pride in their work. We appreciate the patience of our customers as we work to get to the bottom of this matter."

S&WB workers are allowed to take 15-minute breaks. WWL-TV asked if using that time to take a nap in an agency vehicle is allowed, but has not yet received a response.

The image is particularly damning because it appears the morning after the Sewerage & Water Board acknowledged for the first time that two supervisors who were needed to fix a loss in water pressure at the agency's central water plant in November were asleep and did not respond when they were needed, costing the agency precious minutes and forcing the entire East Bank to endure a boil water advisory that lasted 28 hours.

Both of those workers have resigned.

The new photo of the worker in the vehicle was posted on Reddit by someone identified as drew_sleaze. The post says water service was lost on St. Peter Street in the French Quarter and crews were on-scene to fix it, but the Sewerage & Water Board worker was sleeping in the driver's seat of the truck at 7 a.m. Friday (January 11, 2019).

The headline on the post reads: "No water on St. Peter at 7 am. Don't worry, SWB is on it!"

Dozens of comments follow urging people to report the photo to the agency and pointing out how bad it looks the day after learning that sleeping workers were responsible for the November debacle.