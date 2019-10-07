NEW ORLEANS — As streets, homes and businesses flood New Orleans residents had one major questions: Are the pumps on?

Ghassan Korban, the Executive Director of the Sewerage & Water Board, told Eyewitness News that the pump stations were operational and fully staffed, but no drainage system in the nation could handle this much rain.

According to Korban, more than 8 inches of rain fell in some parts of the city of the course of a few hours nearing the level of what he called “a 100-year storm.”

“It would outperform any drainage system, anywhere in the nation,” Korban said. “That’s exactly what you’re experiencing this morning.”

As of Wednesday morning, 118 out of 120 pumps were operational. Korban said that the S&WB experienced a “couple minor issues” that they are addressing, but nothing he could accurately report on so soon.

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood warning for New Orleans as thunderstorms pounded southeast Louisiana.

Widespread street flooding put water into homes, flooded cars and forced commuters to fight for parking space on the high ground Wednesday morning.

Heavy thunderstorms hit New Orleans Wednesday morning, dropping several inches of rain on the Metro Area. Possible tornadoes and water spouts were also seen in Gentilly and New Orleans East.

WWL-TV will have more on the Sewerage and Water Board’s response to today’s flooding event this evening and in the coming days, as well as their preparations for the storm expected to hit us this weekend.