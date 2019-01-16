An engineer with nearly 40 years of experience, most recently with the Flood Protection Authority-East, is the Sewerage & Water Board’s new general superintendent.

The S&WB’s Board of Directors announced Wednesday that Bob Turner will fill the position left without a permanent occupant when former General Superintendent Joe Becker retired after the August 2017 floods.

That flood and another several weeks earlier left many parts of the city underwater and exposed myriad problems with the S&WB. It also led former Mayor Mitch Landrieu to clean house at the top of the agency.

Turner was part of the interim management team put in place after the floods. The S&WB credited him with updating the power supply, which has been faulted for prior drainage problems. The general superintendent is the S&WB’s top engineer who oversees day-to-day operations of its drainage, water and sewer systems.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to continue the good work we’ve accomplished over the past 18 months,” Turner said in a prepared statement. “I am struck by the dedication and knowledge of so many employees at the Sewerage & Water Board, and I am excited to lead them.”

Turner, a graduate of Louisiana Tech, is a registered professional engineer. Before joining the S&WB, he was director of engineering for the Flood Protection Authority-East and has previously worked as executive director of the Lake Borgne Levee District and director of public works for St. Bernard Parish.

“His experience and education are top-notch, and it is an honor for the Sewerage & Water Board to have him,” S&WB Executive Director Ghassan Korban said in a statement.

Turner will take the job on Feb. 11. He replaces Bruce Adams, who served as interim general superintendent.

