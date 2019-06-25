NEW ORLEANS — People are gearing up for the upcoming Pelicans season, and as they wait for the official NBA gear to come out, local businesses are busy selling out of their own merchandise.



Dr. John shirts, anti-Falcon shirts, and other creative shirts, if you can't find that perfect tee in New Orleans, you're doing something wrong.



"We like to say our shirts are a secret handshake," said Price Provenzano, the Product Developer and Merchandising Director of Dirty Coast. "We like to think our shirts inspire conversations."



"I feel like there's inspiration all around this city," said Jackie Abston, co-owner of NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club.



However, there is one kind of shirt you'll have to look extra hard for, anything Zion related.



"We knew we wanted to do a Zion t-shirt," Abston said. "I think everybody in this city is excited he's here."



The demand has been overwhelming, however shops like Dirty Coast and NOLA T-Shirt of the Month Club are having fun and getting creative.



"I feel like we're always trying to stay super current and follow the city's heartbeat," Provenzano said.



"And we sit down and put our ideas to life and I think people say, 'What are they going to do next?' which is really cool," Abston said.



And as the Pelicans gear up for their season, New Orleans is getting ready to cheer them on. And fans will look good doing it.



"It's a new era of the Pelicans," Abston said. "We're excited Zion is here and this city is all about supporting him, and our small business community, and the Pelicans."