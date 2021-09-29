Tangipahoa Parish one month after Ida: Trees down did the most damage

According to the parish, nearly a million cubic yards of debris has been picked up so far, but there is still a long way to go.

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — In Tangipahoa Parish, residents say Ida left them with more damage and destruction than any other hurricane in their lifetime, including Katrina.

"All we heard was, 'crack - boom, crack - boom, crack - boom,'" Ponchatoula resident Linda Mclellan said.

She lives in a once heavily wooded area. Now, the roads are lined with piles of trees and debris, one month after Ida ripped through.

"There were at least twice as many of them," she said.

McLellan lost 17 trees in her yard.

"They create oxygen, they do so much for us. I know our utility bills will be higher because we don’t have the shade anymore," she said.

Sharon Holloway lives across the street.

"We had a huge pine tree, huge pine tree fall on the house," she said.

According to the parish, nearly a million cubic yards of debris has been picked up so far, but there is still a long way to go.

"It still looks like there is as much on the ground still as has been picked up," Parish President Robby Miller said.

The biggest complaint currently is the internet. Charter is the biggest internet provider in Tangipahoa Parish.

"They're not where they need to be," Miller said.

About a quarter of their customers still lack internet, including McLellan.

"I work from home, the internet is essential," she said.

It could be mid-October until the internet is fully restored, according to parish leaders.

Miller said nearly 100 percent of the parish has power. About 200 camps and homes along the Tangipahoa River are still in the dark as Entergy has to rebuild its system.

Parish-wide, nearly 40 thousand FEMA requests for inspection have been filed. Miller said overall, the parish is in good shape considering the extensive damage Ida caused. Individually, residents like Holloway have many projects ahead.

"The biggest focus really right now for us is this roof," she said. "You have to be patient."