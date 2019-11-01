The New Orleans Police Department has arrested a man for a double shooting that left a 19-year-old and nine-year-old injured.

Detectives were dispatched to West Jefferson Hospital on Thursday, Jan. 10 to speak with a man, 17-year-old Rontrell Keller, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. He told officers he shot himself in the 2600 block of Dumaine Street the night before.

Detectives noticed that he matched the description of the same person involved in the double shooting on Dumaine.

During questioning, Keller admitted to shooting both victims. The 19-year-old who was shot suffered multiple wounds to the torso and the boy was shot in the foot, police say.

During a search of Keller’s homes, detectives found a .9m handgun believed to be the weapon used in the shooting. He was arrested on two counts of aggravated battery.