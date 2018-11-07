NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Three University of Texas professors are asking a federal appeals court in New Orleans to revive their lawsuit challenging a law allowing concealed handguns on campus.

The law requires public universities to allow people with concealed-handgun licenses to carry weapons on campus. A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals hears arguments Wednesday.

According to court filings, the professors believe the presence of guns in their classrooms could discourage open academic discussion.

Last year, a federal judge in Texas dismissed the suit. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel said they offered "no concrete evidence" to substantiate such concerns.

