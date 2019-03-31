LOS ANGELES — Days after announcing on social media that he was being screened for throat cancer, Cowboys great Michael Irvin announced on Instagram that he was cancer free:

Instagram

Irvin consulted specialists after losing his voice and dealing with that ongoing issue for two months.

On social media, Irvin called throat cancer a demon that has chased his spirit all his life. His father had the disease and lost his life at age 51.

Supporters have been showering Irvin with messages of encouragement as he waited to learn his diagnosis.

Emmitt Smith wrote, "We will continue to pray for you and your family my brother."

Troy Aikman also chimed in: "Lots of love and support for you Irv."

Former Dallas Cowboys player Tony Casillas left a message for Irvin: “Brother Michael your passion and strength will guide you through a time of the unknown."

Irvin's posted the diagnosis on Instagram: “Thank you God for continuing to answer Prayers and Thank you ALL for Praying. I spoke with Dr St John at UCLA Medical and she has informed me that all test have come back 100!% clean. NO CANCER!!!!!! It is impossible to express my family and my appreciation for the overwhelming out pour of love, support and prayers. I was on my threshing floor dealing with the stronghold of fear. You all covered and encourage me. To God be the Glory”