Tickets for The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest will be available for presale Thursday, Jan. 17.

Jazz Fest officials announced this week that The Rolling Stones will be performing at the festival on May 2nd.

A limited number of presale tickets for the May 2nd date will be sold at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Thursday at 10 a.m.

Here is what you need to know before you head out to grab your tickets: