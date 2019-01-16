Tickets for The Rolling Stones at Jazz Fest will be available for presale Thursday, Jan. 17.
Jazz Fest officials announced this week that The Rolling Stones will be performing at the festival on May 2nd.
A limited number of presale tickets for the May 2nd date will be sold at the Mercedes Benz Superdome Thursday at 10 a.m.
Here is what you need to know before you head out to grab your tickets:
- This special presale will only take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Box Offices located at Gate D & Gate H on the Plaza Level.
- The Box Office will be open from 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM on Thursday, January 17, 2019.
- Up to two (2) tickets can be purchased per valid Louisiana ID.
- Each individual must be present with their own ID to make a purchase.
- A limited number of tickets are available on a first-come first-served basis.
- Complimentary presale parking located in Garage 5 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
- Patrons can start lining up at 12:01 AM on Thursday, January 17.
- Jazz Fest tickets for Thursday, May 2nd are day-specific. Patrons must have a May 2nd ticket for entry.
- May 2nd will be a limited-capacity Jazz Fest day – Tickets are expected to sell out quickly.
- General admission tickets for May 2nd are $185.00 (plus applicable fees).
- Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, January 18. After the general public on sale, Jazz Fest tickets will be available online and at the Smoothie King Center Box Office.