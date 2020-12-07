The Talk - What it means to be Black in this country

WWL-TV will air 'The Talk' Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. Afterward on WWLTV.com and our Facebook page, we'll have a discussion on race in our country.

NEW ORLEANS — Within the Black community we've all shared experiences of implicit or explicit bias, microagressions, racial trauma and an extremely early loss of innocence.

All of it connected to racism in America. With the video that surfaced of Geroge Floyd's neck being knelt on for 8 minutes and 46 seconds it has created a chain reaction that has spread not just through Minneapolis or America but across the world.

We are now seeing people of all races, ages and backgrounds call for justice and a change in the way minorities are treated in this country.

So I reached out to members of our community to share their feelings and to amplify their voices with the hope of giving a better understanding of what it feels to be black in this country.