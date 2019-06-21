NEW ORLEANS — Father’s Day will never be the same for Twila Williams and her three boys.

“Probably 25 minutes before the accident happened. I had talked to him. And I told him I was going to bed because of time difference,” Williams remembered. “A good conversation we had with him then and just a few minutes later I got the call.”

A call no one wants to receive. Williams’ husband of 15 years, Claude Williams, and his best friend Jeff Leinart, had both been killed.

They were two of the three Good Samaritans who stopped on the Westbank Expressway Sunday night to help a group of teenage girls who had a flat tire. They were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver.

"There was always a need that he was trying to meet. And there was always someone he was trying to help or, someone that he would go and pray with so that was not out of his character at all,” Twila Williams said.

The pain cuts twice as deep for the Williams family.

“When I told my boys that both their dad and Uncle Jeff had been killed, it was just very traumatic for them and very upsetting for them,” Twila Williams said. “For both of them to be gone at the same time. That was even more challenging for them."

Leinart had been living with them for the last few months after losing his mother to cancer back in February.

“Jeff loved my children and would do anything for my children,” Twila Williams said. “And Jeff treated my children just like they were his own."

All they have left now are memories of the good times they shared as a family.

"We've been blessed by several individuals to go on a cruise and to go to Disney and our boys even said they were so glad that they had those times with him,” Twila Williams said. “Just so he could be silly and ride the rides and have a great time."

Moments they’ll cherish forever.

"I know that when he entered Heaven, that God told him 'Well done, my good and faithful servant."