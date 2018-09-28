If you're considering Louisiana State University but think you won't get in, take another look, because that's what LSU is doing for students.

The university is "taking a second look" to see if students could be successful there, President F. King Alexander said.

It's called holistic review or holistic admission — looking at the whole high school experience rather than only an ACT score and GPA as determining factors, although those factors are still considered.

This is LSU's first freshman class chosen through this process, but holistic review is not a brand-new concept.

About 40 flagship universities across the country follow this model, and LSU's Faculty Senate approved using holistic review in 2006.

"We're really just catching up," Alexander said.

The reason it's taken so long to catch up, the president said, is the school didn't have the capacity to take such a deep dive into each student applying to attend LSU.

Since 2006, admissions personnel have been added and trained to take a better look at students "on the edge" of the school's minimum requirements. The school requires at least a 3.0 grade point average (B) and a 22 comprehensive score on the ACT.

Holistic review means looking at other factors that data also say can predict success in the first year of college — like grit or resilience — and success in the first year tends to lead to more success, said Jason Droddy, interim vice president of Strategic Communications at LSU.

"Our admissions office does two reviews of every application," Droddy explained.

More than one person each is tasked with looking for different things in students' essays, recommendation letters and more in their application packet.

This is not "every kid gets in" or a lowering of standards, Droddy said, responding to what critics might say.

"The students are qualified," he said. "... LSU would be in a really bad position to drop its standards. We are trying to make the model more precise."

This process looks at the why behind what might have been a potential rejection, especially those outside of students' control.

Maybe the GPA dipped sophomore year after the 2016 flood and the student couldn't recover from that drop. Or perhaps a divorce or car accident impacted the family.

Or an out-of-state student might have had different core classes that were required. A student at a rural high school might not have had access to a computer applications or a Spanish teacher.

Droddy said these details might be gleaned from transcripts, essays or letters from the students' counselors.

The university previously took this "second look" at a student when there was an appeal to a rejection letter. That put added responsibility on the student and family and at the back end of the process. Now it falls on the school and at the beginning, Alexander said.

The president said this is a way to give more students at more schools an opportunity to attend LSU and diversify the student population.

"It gives teachers a chance to put the spotlight on some students they really believe in that we might not have seen," Alexander said.

