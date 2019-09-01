NEW ORLEANS —

In his first public comments since the surprise announcement that he’s leaving New Orleans for Baltimore, NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said Wednesday that part of the reason for his departure is to help another troubled police department.

Harrison, who joined the NOPD in 1991 as a patrol officer, has been its leader for the last four years as the department navigated a federal consent decree while leaders struggled to grow depleted ranks. He drew praise recently when New Orleans recorded its lowest murder rate in more than 40 years.

The Baltimore Police Department was placed under a consent decree in 2017, and it was the deadliest big city in the United States last year with 309 homicides.

“In 2012, the Department of Justice said we were the most troubled department in America,” Harrison said during an appearance on Oliver Thomas’ “The Good Morning Show” on WBOK-AM. “And now a troubled department is hiring talent from the former most-troubled department. That’s the turnaround.”

Harrison’s name surfaced last month as a possible candidate to lead the Baltimore Police Department, but he said he never applied for the job and planned to stay in New Orleans.

That changed suddenly, though, when Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald withdrew his name from consideration as Baltimore’s top cop following a medical emergency with his son.

Harrison said his experience in helping to turn around the NOPD is what ultimately led him to choose to retire from the department.

“There was a conversation about, ‘This is a time for you to do some good and take the lessons learned here, bring them somewhere else and really help a city that needs help,” Harrison said of his discussions with Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Harrison’s last day with the NOPD will be Jan. 19. He thanked Mayor LaToya Cantrell and former Mayor Mitch Landrieu for the opportunity to lead the department in his hometown.

“New Orleans is always going to in my heart,” Harrison said. “It’s always going to be home. But God has smiled on me and presented me with an opportunity that was just too good to pass up.”

Cantrell has not yet announced who will lead the department when Harrison leaves.