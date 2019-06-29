NEW ORLEANS — A short but strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Friday evening, leaving behind several downed trees and power lines and leaving thousands of residents without power overnight and into Saturday morning, Entergy officials project.

While thunderstorms and strong wind gusts came and went through the area in less than two hours, they knocked out energy for households in Metairie, Jefferson, pockets of the Westbank and New Orleans, according to Entergy officials.

Metairie was hit the worst, officials said, with multiple trees and live power lines down across the area. As of 11:20 p.m. Friday, 5,000 customers were without power in multiple parts of Metairie, and the estimated restoration time for the households with 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Officials stressed that the estimated time varied greatly on the amount of downed power lines in a specific area, and that customers with minimal damage would have their power restored sooner.

Outside of Metairie, 1900 customers in Jefferson, 900 in New Orleans and 570 in the Westbank of Jefferson Parish were also without power heading into Saturday. The power restoration time for those areas was also estimated at 8 a.m.

Customers in the 7th Ward had been knocked out but all electricity had been restored there as of 7:30 p.m., officials said.

Entergy officials said crews were working throughout the night to get power back to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

After being without power for several hours, one Marrero resident, Ann Wiltz, frantically called into WWL-TV. She said her mother was on oxygen, and with only two tanks left and a notice from Entergy that her power was not estimated to return until morning, she had to decision to make whether to move or stay put.

WWL-TV made the utility aware of Wiltz' situation, and officials reached out to her. Thankfully, she was in an area of the Westbank that was projected to have power back before the 8 a.m. estimate.

Entergy's official online power outage map was down for maintenance Friday.

Downed Trees

As the heart of the storm moved through the Northshore, a WWL-TV viewer reported a large downed tree blocking Highway 21 in Covington.

A short time later, another tree was reported down as high winds and strong rain moves through the area, this one in the 800 block of Navarre Avenue in New Orleans.

Then, a large oak tree was reported to have cracked onto a home on Amelia Street in Gretna, possibly after being struck by lightning. No injuries were reported.

In Pearl River, crews with the St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 11 responded to a small forest fire that started after strong wind gusts knocked over a pine tree and took down power lines with it.

No injuries were reported from any of these incidents.

Editor's Note: A previous version of this story stated that power would be restored for customers by 11 p.m. Friday, information per Entergy officials. This report has been updated to reflect the new estimated restoration time is 8 a.m. Saturday.