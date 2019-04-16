NEW ORLEANS — The Storm Prediction Center has elevated our entire viewing area to an Enhanced risk of severe weather for Thursday afternoon into the evening.

The enhanced risk is a level 3 out of 5 for the chance of severe weather occurring. Not only that, we are included in a "hatched" area within the enhanced risk which indicates a greater potential for "significant" severe weather. Long-tracked, strong tornadoes could be a danger tomorrow.

It's possible that tomorrow the SPC could place us in an unheard of Marginal (4 of 5) risk. This could happen if we remain dry and warm in the morning. That will allow for optimal instability ahead of the cold front. If clouds and rain persist in the morning, it should help stabilize the atmosphere somewhat and reduce the number of severe storms.

Either way, we do not see this type of risk category for southeast Louisiana very often. When we do, there is a greater chance for numerous strong storms and several warnings for severe weather. Additionally, these storms will produce damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes that could be stronger than normal for our area (possibly EF2 or greater).

A cold front and area of low pressure will move across Louisiana during the day. It will be warm with highs around 80, very humid and windy (20-30 mph) ahead of the front. When you combine those ingredients with strong upper-level winds and a trough of low pressure you get strong to severe storms.

There are many needed ingredients to create an optimal environment for widespread severe weather, and that looks to all be coming into place for Thursday. The severe set up over the region is far more conducive for the development of severe storms than we have seen in the last few years.

A squall line will be moving out of Texas in the morning and it will track across the state all day. These storms will likely have some damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Ahead of the line there will be individual storms. These are the storms that could produce tornadoes, some strong, as they move from SW to NE across the area. We will have to watch to see where they develop and the impact on the New Orleans area.

Right now, the timing shows the individual storms starting to develop around noon and continue through the evening hours, coming to and end after 8 pm. The cold front will move through around Midnight and the storms will end.

Since it will be very humid, we will have a greater chance for heavy rain. Rain totals will be around 1 to 3 inches. We have been dry lately, so we are not expecting anything more than usual street flooding.

Once the front moves through, we will have some lingering clouds and a few showers on Good Friday. It will become much cooler, windy and less humid too.