NEW ORLEANS — For almost two decades, the Tipitina’s Foundation's fundraiser Instruments A Comin' has raised money for the next generation of musicians.

But now, there are questions about when — or if — this year’s benefit will even happen.

The funk band Galactic bought the popular Napoleon Avenue music club last year from its former owner, Roland Von Kurnatowski, who was accused in a series of lawsuits of withholding money from investors and stiffing lenders.

While the band bought the business, Von Kurnatowski kept the rights to use the club’s name in connection with the Tipitina’s Foundation -- at least for now -- and to hold the fundraiser at Tips.

But while it’s the time of year when the benefit would usually happen, no one has heard from Von Kurnatowski about if it will happen this year.

“We have reached out numerous times to try and get clarity on what Mr. Von Kurnatowski's proposed plans are for Instruments A Comin' and the date at the club,” Tipitina’s said in a statement. “Unfortunately, at this time we have received nothing concrete.”

A review of the club’s calendar shows it is largely booked for the remainder of the month.

A spokesman for Von Kurnatowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

As for the club, its operators say they have their own plans in the works for similar fundraisers.

“We are currently in the process of putting together our own philanthropic events in the future and look forward to announcing those plans very soon.”

