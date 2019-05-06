NEW ORLEANS — As a kid, our parents always warned us to be careful around broken glass, but April Watson has found a creative way to use those broken pieces.

The Shard Shop gives new life to old glass. They take everything from recycled wine bottles to discards from glass blowers and use it to make art.

“I started about four years ago,” Watson said. “I met an artist named Mary Hong and begged her to open up a shard shop with me here in New Orleans.”

She said that anyone can create something fantastic in the Shard Shop.

“Most people can!” Watson said. “It’s a little bit more of a forgiving form of art.”

So if you’re looking for a piece of art, a chance to be creative or for a fun activity to do with a family member, go see April!