Video sent in by a WWL-TV viewers captures a tornado touching down in the Gentilly area, possibly near the University of New Orleans Campus.

According to a tweet from the University of New Orleans, a tornado was spotted on their campus. At the same time, viewers sent in video and photos to WWL-TV of a tornado touching down in their area.

RELATED: Track rain on animated radar

The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a tornado warning for Orleans and north-central Jefferson parishes until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

As of 8:29 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over New Orleans, moving southwest at 10 mph. This dangerous storm will be near Metairie and Harvey ara around 8:35 a.m., Marrero around 8:50 a.m., Westwego at 8:55 a.m. and Jefferson, Bridge City and Elmwood around 9 a.m.

RELATED: LIVE UPDATES: Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, Jefferson Parishes

Take cover now! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

RELATED: Thousands without power in Jefferson, Orleans parishes

Keep an eye out for flying debris, damage to roofs, windows and vehicles. Tree damage is also likely, according to the National Weather Service.