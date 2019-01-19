NEW ORLEANS — A tornado watch was in effect until 1 p.m. for parts of Louisiana and Mississippi.

Storms moved through the New Orleans metro area mid-morning Saturday through 1 p.m.

The tornado watch effected parishes north of Lake Pontchartrain and Pearl River County.

A strong line of showers and storms moved from Baton Rouge and continued east. The rain will bring cold air going into the afternoon and evening into Sunday.

A tornado warning was issued for Washington Parish until 10:15 a.m. with possible debris. The Washington Parish Sheriff's Office said there were reports of damage to homes along Buford Creel Road. The roofs of homes were damaged and some cars were overturned. However, no reports of injuries were reported.

A severe thunderstorm warning was also issued until 9:15 a.m. for Tangipahoa, Livingston and St. Helena parishes.

The National Weather Service has not reported a confirmed tornado or tornado touchdown at this time.