NEW ORLEANS — Heavy traffic is anticipated in the CBD and the French Quarter for Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Rams.

According to the city, NOPD will assign personnel to the French Quarter and CBD for traffic control, walking beats and area patrols, while also continue to carry out normal operations throughout the city.

Bourbon Street from Canal Street to St. Ann Street will be closed to vehicles beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19 through 4 a.m. Monday, Jan. 21. Additional street closures, including along Canal Street from Claiborne Avenue to Convention Center Boulevard might be required as crowd size warrants.

The 600 block of Bourbon Street and the intersection of Bourbon Street and St. Peter Street will be closed to traffic due to ongoing construction. However, crews will demobilize Saturday, Jan. 19 and businesses will remain open throughout construction.

Additionally, the Department of Public Works parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking. Drivers are reminded to always follow posted signs to obey parking regulations:

-Don’t block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks

-Don’t park within 20 feet of a cross walk, intersection or stop sign

-Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets

-Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement