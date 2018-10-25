A 23-year-old Slidell man died Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate 55.

The two-vehicle crash that happened at 4:15 p.m. closed the southbound lanes for hours as investigators worked the scene.

State Police said Justin Weaver’s 2009 Mazda MZ6 hit the back of a freighter truck that was stopped in the right lane due to congestion from an earlier crash.

Weaver swerved to the right and hit the back of the truck. State Police said he was not wearing his seat belt and died on the scene.

Weaver’s 22-year-old passenger was brought to a hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.

Toxicology tests are pending, and the crash remains under investigation.

© 2018 WWL