NEAR RUDDOCK - A crash with injuries shut down I-55 southbound for several hours Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic for miles.

There were reports that a victim or victims of the crash were airlifted to a hospital. The number of injured nor the extent of their injuries was known.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. a few miles north of Ruddock. Traffic headed to the New Orleans/Baton Rouge exit was affected.

State Police confirmed the crash but did not have further information.

A Department of Transportation camera showed people in the backed up traffic out of their vehicles and several emergency vehicles on the scene.

