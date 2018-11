ST. JOHN PARISH -- A crash between a car and an 18-wheeler shut down Interstate-55 southbound Sunday morning.

The shutdown lasted for several hours as crews worked to clear the road. The interstate was reported reopened by State Police by 4:30 p.m.

According to State Police, the crash occurred near milepost 9 on I-55 southbound. Troopers were diverting traffic onto US-51 at the Manchac Exit.

There were only minor injuries reported.

© 2018 WWL